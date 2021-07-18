Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,773 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Anthem by 9,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.95.

In related news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANTM stock opened at $393.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.