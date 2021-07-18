Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $4.50 Million Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110,934 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sealed Air worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $55.99 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.