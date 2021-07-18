Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $4.80 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,198 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $59.13 on Friday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

