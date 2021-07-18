Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 392.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,848 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $583,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $132.04 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $145.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.94.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

