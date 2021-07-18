Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $6.37 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,786 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.25.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $414.42 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $419.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $393.83. The company has a market cap of $99.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

