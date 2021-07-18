Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,855 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 38,470 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 55.6% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in NIKE by 12.4% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 26.9% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $159.85 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $162.73. The company has a market cap of $252.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.65.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John G. Connors sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.73, for a total value of $18,283,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 455,118 shares of company stock valued at $79,938,950 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.39.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

