Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.04.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $91.80 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

