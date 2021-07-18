Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 140.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,554 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,191 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,324 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,244 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,001 shares of company stock worth $16,615,912. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $93.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.76. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $98.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.