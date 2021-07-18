Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 124,544 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,544 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,179,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,127,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 18,167.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,781,000 after purchasing an additional 768,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $81.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

