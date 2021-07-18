Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 1,519 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $7,046,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 75,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,508,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $293.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.40.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $440,955.46. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,554 shares of company stock valued at $6,709,290 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. increased their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.81.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.