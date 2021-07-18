Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 192,701 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,701 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of APA worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of APA by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,472 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,567,000. Arctis Global LLC bought a new stake in APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,028,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in APA by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in APA by 737.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 567,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 499,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of APA stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -299.62, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 4.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Barclays lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.