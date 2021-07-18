Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 23,279 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,279 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 7.2% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 197,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $15,847,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 30.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $488,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.82.

Shares of RSG opened at $115.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.03. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $84.44 and a one year high of $116.21. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.