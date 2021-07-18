Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 2,983 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Booking by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Booking by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Booking by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,997,000 after buying an additional 54,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Booking by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 317,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,941,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $2,144.72 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,259.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Cowen boosted their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

