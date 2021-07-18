Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 41,137 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,137 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of CF Industries worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,793,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,124,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,666 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CF Industries by 1,230.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 29,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 46.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 729,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after acquiring an additional 232,991 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 14,975 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $809,997.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,478.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock worth $8,857,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

