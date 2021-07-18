Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 61,904 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,904 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 4.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,823 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,713,000 after acquiring an additional 95,801 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Newmont by 13.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,966 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 24.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after buying an additional 1,892,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $286,220.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,784 shares of company stock valued at $5,783,791. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $61.73 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.84.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

