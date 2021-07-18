Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 40.7% lower against the US dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $675,649.54 and $83,717.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

GUM is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

