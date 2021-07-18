Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,034,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802,930 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.64% of Gran Tierra Energy worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $486,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 296.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69,898 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 271,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 107,103 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 624,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $437,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,141,812 shares in the company, valued at $25,299,268.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,068,100 shares of company stock worth $1,973,936. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GTE opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.26. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $95.49 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 228.01%.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.12.

Gran Tierra Energy Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

