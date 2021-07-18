Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Granite Construction worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 7.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $44.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.81). Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $669.91 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GVA shares. DA Davidson upgraded Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

