Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,960,000 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the June 15th total of 4,860,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPK traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,960,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

