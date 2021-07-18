Graviton (GTON) Price Reaches $5.04

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Graviton has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for $5.04 or 0.00015980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $18.30 million and $9,569.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00039826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00101702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00147597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,739.41 or 1.00594536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

