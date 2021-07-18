GravityCoin (GXX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19,035.33

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $19,035.33 and approximately $5.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00039797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00102247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00148565 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,695.91 or 1.00019359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,005,481 coins. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.