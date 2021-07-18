Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 11,761 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of HubSpot worth $24,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 131.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $559.59 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.74 and a twelve month high of $616.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

In other news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,141,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $23,153,446. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

