Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 17,363 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of V.F. worth $25,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 68.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,785,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 39.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,556 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in V.F. by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $77.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

