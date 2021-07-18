Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 17,612 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,612 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Yum China worth $27,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $64.70 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other Yum China news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $2,692,400.00. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YUMC. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.