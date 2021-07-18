Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 22,318 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,756 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,318 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.16% of Akamai Technologies worth $25,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 12,287 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10,008.8% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,636 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,511 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,844 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $117.03 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.59.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,293.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,708 shares of company stock valued at $8,475,112. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

