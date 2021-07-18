Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 41,428 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,428 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Synchrony Financial worth $24,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,181,000 after acquiring an additional 230,213 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 328.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 61,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $46.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.92.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.