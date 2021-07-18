Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 4,951 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $27,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 71.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $9,663,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.6% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $222.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.23. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

