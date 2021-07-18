Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 5,139 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Copart worth $24,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart stock opened at $140.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.66 and a 1 year high of $141.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.