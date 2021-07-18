Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 795 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $23,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 198,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $282,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,616,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG stock opened at $1,560.49 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,094.93 and a 52-week high of $1,626.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,430.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,666.74.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,365,245 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

