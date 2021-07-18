Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 41,712 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of International Paper worth $22,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,584,000 after acquiring an additional 38,083 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 18.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.1% in the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 164,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 12.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 22.9% in the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 21,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IP stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.19.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

