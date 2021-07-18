Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,742 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.31% of UGI worth $26,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $83,362,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,196,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,158,000 after buying an additional 1,906,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,675,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,925,000 after buying an additional 957,452 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of UGI by 309.1% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 900,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,464,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of UGI stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $48.20.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

UGI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

In other UGI news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.