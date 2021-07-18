Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 24,875 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 24,875 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $23,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 45,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BX stock opened at $102.20 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $103.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.76.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

