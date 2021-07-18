Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 5,302 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of ResMed worth $23,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in ResMed by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.00.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $253.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.17. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $254.21. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 80.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,525 shares of company stock worth $8,740,354 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.