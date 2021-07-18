Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 7,536 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Verisk Analytics worth $24,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 33.7% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $186.99 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 3,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total transaction of $610,713.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 269,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,777.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,059,937. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

