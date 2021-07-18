Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 96,357 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 102.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,357 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $26,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $143.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 77.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.94. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.75.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

