Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,946 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $25,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,570 shares of company stock worth $2,770,155. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

