Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Dover worth $21,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dover by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after acquiring an additional 593,327 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Dover by 5.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,343,000 after acquiring an additional 224,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dover by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,080,000 after acquiring an additional 57,308 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Dover by 38.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after acquiring an additional 609,276 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dover by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,564,000 after acquiring an additional 261,082 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total value of $4,421,100.00. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $154.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $101.54 and a 12 month high of $156.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

