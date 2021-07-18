Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,617 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of ANSYS worth $26,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,078 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $349.79 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $291.55 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

