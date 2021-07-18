Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Discover Financial Services worth $27,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after buying an additional 807,307 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after buying an additional 9,226,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,987,000 after buying an additional 115,807 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,254,000 after buying an additional 102,054 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,653,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,140,000 after purchasing an additional 325,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DFS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $120.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $47.42 and a fifty-two week high of $127.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.16.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.