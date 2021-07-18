Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $21.71 Million Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.22% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $21,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $160.68 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $174.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.89.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

