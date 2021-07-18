Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $22.24 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,530 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of CrowdStrike worth $22,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 18,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $776,575.02. Also, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,844 shares of company stock worth $51,662,004. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $249.96 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $269.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of -347.17 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.31.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

