Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $23.28 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.18% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $23,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,745,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,534,000 after purchasing an additional 941,208 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 162.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,255,000 after acquiring an additional 487,579 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,813,000 after acquiring an additional 162,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $13,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $93.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.