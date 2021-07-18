Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $23.28 Million Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 73.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 751,920 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of Thomson Reuters worth $23,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,713,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,686,000 after buying an additional 72,260 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,178,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,380,000 after acquiring an additional 156,111 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,600 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,530,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,566,000 after acquiring an additional 210,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,560,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

TRI opened at $102.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $68.09 and a 52 week high of $102.80. The firm has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.