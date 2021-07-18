Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $23.72 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of ResMed worth $23,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in ResMed by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,525 shares of company stock worth $8,740,354. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.00.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $253.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $254.21. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 80.89, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

