Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $24.26 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.15% of Boston Properties worth $24,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Boston Properties by 3.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,546,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 28.3% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 151,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 19.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 15.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 443.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after acquiring an additional 381,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,707,500. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BXP stock opened at $116.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

