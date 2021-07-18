Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $24.70 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Verisk Analytics worth $24,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 33.7% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $186.99 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,736.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $1,128,054.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,059,937 in the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

