Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $25.80 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,756 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 22,318 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.16% of Akamai Technologies worth $25,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,379,689 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $774,794,000 after purchasing an additional 141,290 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 54.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $491,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,973,851 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $302,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,875 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,820,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $287,410,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $173,772,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM opened at $117.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,734.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,708 shares of company stock valued at $8,475,112 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

