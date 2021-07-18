Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $27.10 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Cintas worth $27,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $386.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.84. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $275.00 and a 1 year high of $392.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.89.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

