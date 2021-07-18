Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 104.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,574 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Amphenol worth $23,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,024,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,421,000 after buying an additional 15,108,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after buying an additional 8,925,307 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 119.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,260,000 after buying an additional 8,880,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 70.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $943,471,000 after buying an additional 5,920,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

APH stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.87. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $50.29 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

