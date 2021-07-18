Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 1,245 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,943 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of DexCom worth $25,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom stock opened at $448.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $394.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.98 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.31.

In other news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $8,988,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,603 shares of company stock worth $27,159,356. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.